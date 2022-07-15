US to resume International Space Station flights with Russia
Despite tense rhetoric between Russian and the US over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the countries respective space agencies sealed a deal for joint flights to the International Space Station.
Nasa and the Russian space agency Roscosmos reached a deal Thursday that will allow Russian cosmonauts to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) on US commercial space craft, such as the SpaceX Crew Dragon, and see Nasa astronauts fly on the Russian Soyuz.
The agreement was reached despite recent tension between the US and Russia, and Nasa and Roscosmos, over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Nasa publicly rebuking Russian cosmonauts for displaying the Russian flag onboard the ISS as recently as 7 July.
Nasa astronaut Francisco Rubio will now fly on Soyuz MS-22 along with cosmonauts Sergei Prokopiev and Dmitry Petelin, a mission scheduled to launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on 21 September, according to a Roscosmos statement about the agreement.
Nasa’s Crew-5 mission, scheduled to launch sometime in September, will now carry Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina along with Nasa astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Kassada, per Roscosmos.
“The agreement is aimed at ensuring that in the event of an emergency situation associated with the cancellation or significant delay in the launch of a Russian or American spacecraft, the presence of at least one Roscosmos cosmonaut and one NASA astronaut on board the ISS is ensured to serve the Russian and American segments, respectively,” the Roscosmos statement read.
