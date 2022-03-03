Russia has cancelled joint scientific experiments on the International Space Station in response to sanctions.

The country’s space agency, Roscosmos, wrote to German officials saying that it would no longer collaborate with its space experiments because the country had put new restrictions on Russia.

As a floating home to both Russian and other astronauts, the International Space Station has become a central point of concerns as tensions across the world have continued to rise.

Initially, both Nasa and the European Space Agency committed to maintain operations as normal, but those commitments have become weaker as the violence in Ukraine has increased.