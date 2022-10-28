Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Russian official hints Starlink satellites could become targets in war over Ukraine

Russian foreign ministry official speaks of ‘dangerous tendency’ of Western commercial space assets becoming involved in war in Ukraine

Jon Kelvey
Friday 28 October 2022 06:51
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

At least one Russian official has hinted that commercial satellites used to aid Ukraine in the latter’s fight against Russia’s invasion could be targeted for retaliation.

At a Wednesday meeting of the United Nations First Committee, which discusses disarmament and international security issues, Russian deputy director for nonproliferation and arms control at the Russian Foreign Ministry Konstantin Vorontsov said the use of commercial satellites in the war in Ukraine was an “extremely dangerous tendency.”

”The West’s actions unreasonably jeopardize the stability of the civil space activities,” he said, according to reporting by Russian news agency Tass. “Quasi-civil infrastructure may be a legitimate target for a retaliation strike.”

Mr Vorontsov reportedly did not name names, but SpaceX began providing the company’s Starlink satellite internet services to Ukraine in February, a service that Ukrainian officials have said is crucial to their success in combating the Russian military.

Russia demonstrated its ability to strike and destroy satellites in November of last year, when its military used an anti-satellite missile, or Asat, to destroy a Cosmos 1408, a defunct, Soviet-era spy satellite. The debris from the destroyed satellite are still in orbit, and the International Space Station dodged a piece of the lingering debris as recently as Monday 24 October.

Recommended

Because of the possibility of lingering space debris, the Russian Asat test drew widespread condemnation. The US, Canada, Japan, Germany, South Korea, New Zealand, the UK, and, most recently, Australia, have all announced they will refrain from testing Asat weapons going forward.

The use of Asats to destroy satellites in warfare would produce much more debris than a single test, and could be disastrous for human space activities. Once a sufficient amount of debris are in orbit, they could kick off a cascading chain reaction known as the Kessler Syndrome, where debris destroy satellites or spacecraft, creating more debris, until the orbital lanes are so clogged nothing can be launched safely into space.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in