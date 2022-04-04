Saturn, Mars and Venus to dazzle in a predawn conjunction on Tuesday morning

Planets may appear as a near single point of light near the horizon

Jon Kelvey
Tuesday 05 April 2022 00:02
<p>Saturn and Mars</p>

Saturn and Mars

(Saturn: NASA, ESA, A. Simon (GSF)

North American early risers can catch a celestial treat on Tuesday morning Venus, Saturn, and Mars will nearly conjoin in the predawn sky.

Looking to the Southeast about an hour before dawn, sky gazers may be able to see Saturn and Mars appear as a near single point of light near the horizon, though Nasa points out in a blog that a pair of binoculars will allow you to clearly distinguish the two planets as they pass each other in the sky.

Once you find Saturn and Mars, bright Venus will be trailing slightly to the East.

An illustration of the planets Saturn, Mars and Venus in near alignment in the morning sky on 4 and 5 April 2022.

(Nasa Marshall)

If you miss the conjunction on Tuesday morning, you can still see these three bright planets before and after dawn during April, where they will be joined by the king of planets Jupiter, rising near Venus toward the end of the month.

An illustration of the planets Jupiter and Venus in near alignment in the morning sky on 30 April 2022.

(Nasa/Marshall)

On 30 April, Jupiter and Venus will conjoin in the East-Southeastern sky just before dawn, with Neptune, Mars, and Saturn visible in an ascending diagonal toward the Southeast.

Comments

