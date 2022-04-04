Saturn, Mars and Venus to dazzle in a predawn conjunction on Tuesday morning
Planets may appear as a near single point of light near the horizon
North American early risers can catch a celestial treat on Tuesday morning Venus, Saturn, and Mars will nearly conjoin in the predawn sky.
Looking to the Southeast about an hour before dawn, sky gazers may be able to see Saturn and Mars appear as a near single point of light near the horizon, though Nasa points out in a blog that a pair of binoculars will allow you to clearly distinguish the two planets as they pass each other in the sky.
Once you find Saturn and Mars, bright Venus will be trailing slightly to the East.
If you miss the conjunction on Tuesday morning, you can still see these three bright planets before and after dawn during April, where they will be joined by the king of planets Jupiter, rising near Venus toward the end of the month.
On 30 April, Jupiter and Venus will conjoin in the East-Southeastern sky just before dawn, with Neptune, Mars, and Saturn visible in an ascending diagonal toward the Southeast.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies