Scientists find galaxies that are releasing intense, mysterious blasts of energy

Andrew Griffin
Monday 21 November 2022 16:17
Comments

Scientists have built a detailed inventory of galaxies that are releasing the intense, mysterious blasts known as short gamma-ray bursts or SGRBs.

The new study found that many more of the blasts are coming from the distant universe, when it was much younger, than we had previously realised. The galaxies that released them appear to be young ones that were still forming stars, the scientists found.

And the researchers also discovered that many of the SGRBs were coming from far outside of their host galaxies, as if they have been thrown out of the ones that previously hosted them. Scientists are not sure how they were able to travel so far from their galaxies.

The new findings come from the biggest ever catalogue of galaxies that play host to such SGRBs, which includes 84 in total. The scientists behind it hope that it can allow them to better understand still largely mysterious blasts of energy that seem to arise when two neutron stars smash into each other.

The bursts are among the brightest explosions in the universe. And they are rare, with only a few detected and found each year.

Cataloguing those rare events is a way for scientists to study merging neutron stars. Even after years of study, it is still unclear which galaxies will throw them out, and the mechanics that give rise to them.

