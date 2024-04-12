Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Scientists have found the source of the brightest gamma-ray burst ever detected.

The astonishingly bright signal – dubbed the ‘BOAT’, or brightest of all time – was found in October 2022. It was more than 10 times more powerful than any such gamma-ray burst or GRB detected before, and is thought to be a phenomenon that Earth sees only ever 10,000 years.

Now researchers say they have confirmed that it was the result of the collapse and then explosion of a massive star. Previously, researchers had been unable to confirm the source because the GRB itself was so bright, but they have now been able to do so using Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope.

The supernova itself was remarkably normal.

“It’s not any brighter than previous supernovae,” said Peter Blanchard, from Northwestern University, who led the study. “It looks fairly normal in the context of other supernovae associated with less energetic GRBs.

“You might expect that the same collapsing star producing a very energetic and bright GRB would also produce a very energetic and bright supernova. But it turns out that’s not the case. We have this extremely luminous GRB, but a normal supernova.”

But while the new research solves one mystery, it also opens up a new one.

Scientists had believed that such an explosion would bring evidence of heavy elements such as platinum and gold – but none were found. That means that the mystery of where such heavy elements come from is unsolved, and remains one of the biggest mysteries of the universe.