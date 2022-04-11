Major solar storm alert issued after Earth hit by large blast from the Sun
The Earth is in the midst of a solar storm after being hit by an expulsion from the Sun, officials have said.
Strong geomagnetic storms have been observed in recent hours, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in an alert.
It ranked the storm as G3, which it classifies as strong. In such strong storms, problems can be seen with power systems, issues may be caused for satellites and humans in space, and there may be difficulties with using satellite navigation systems and radio.
Such storms can also bring aurora, like the Northern Lights. They could be seen at relatively low latitudes during the latest storm, officials said.
Migratory animals can also be affected by such storms.
The scale goes up to G5. At that strongest levels, electricity grids could collapse, satellite navigation could go down alongside other major electrical problems, and aurora could be seen across much of the world.
Experts have repeatedly warned that we are not sufficiently prepared for the potential dangers of such an event.
The solar storm came after a coronal mass ejection, or CME, came out of the Sun. The Earth passed through the affected period two days ago, and initially had little effect – but the storm’s effects are finally being seen.
NOAA observed strong geomagnetic storms overnight, it said. The warning will last into Sunday morning.
