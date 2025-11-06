Chinese astronauts figure out how to barbecue in space

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Astronauts aboard China’s Tiangong space station have successfully grilled chicken wings and steaks in a microgravity environment for the first time.

The space barbecue was made possible by a new type of oven that allows smokeless and residue-free cooking in orbit.

A video of the feat shows the astronauts placing chicken wings in a cage and placing it in a hatch that is about the same size as an air fryer.

“It’s the first oven of its kind in the world that can actually be used aboard a space station,” said Liu Weibo, a deputy chief designer at the China Astronaut Research and Training Centre.

“By raising the temperature to 190 degrees Celsius, astronauts can now really cook in orbit. Previous food heating is purely physical warming, but this is actual cooking, with chemical reactions included. The food can now come out golden and crispy.”

Astronaut Wu Fei described the freshly-cooked chicken wings as having “the perfect colour, aroma and flavour.”

The oven can be used to bake cakes, roast peanuts or grill meat, according to China’s space agency, allowing astronauts to enjoy “special meals” on weekends or holidays.

The cooking device is part of a broader effort to improve the living conditions for astronauts on long-duration missions, who currently live on freeze-dried and reheatable food.

On the International Space Station (ISS), all food is precooked or processed, so can be prepared by adding water or warming up.

Fresh fruit and vegetables are delivered during resupply missions, however they need to be eaten within a few days to avoid spoiling.

China’s space station is also capable of cultivating lettuce, tomatoes and potatoes, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA), which can all be used to cook in the new space oven.

“We used high-temperature catalysis and multi-layer filtration technologies to enable smoke-free baking,” said Xuan Yong, a researcher at the China Astronaut Research and Training Centre.

“Given the special conditions in orbit, we have made sure that the hot air oven is completely reliable and safe. Every part of the oven that astronauts might touch remains cool so as to prevent burns.”