Watch live: World’s first 3D-printed rocket set to launch from Cape Canaveral

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 08 March 2023 17:50
Watch live as the world's first 3D-printed rocket is set to launch from Florida.

The Terran 1, created by US startup Relativity Space, will take off from Cape Canaveral in a launch that has been seven years in the making.

The launch window opens at 1pm ET (6pm GMT) on Wednesday (8 March).

According to Relativity Space, Terran 1 - measuring 110ft tall and 7.5ft wide - is the largest 3D printed object to attempt orbital flight.

"It is designed to lift up to 1250 kilograms into low-Earth orbit, and the firm is charging $12 million per flight. In comparison, SpaceX’s ubiquitous Falcon 9 rocket can lift more than 22,000 kilograms into orbit and costs about $67 million per flight," the company said.

Terran 1 - nicknamed "Good Luck, Have Fun" (GLHF), is not carrying a commercial payload as it is an inaugural flight.

