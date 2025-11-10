Space food made from astronaut pee to be tested aboard the ISS

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Future astronauts on long-duration missions to the Moon or Mars could survive on a protein powder made from “thin air” and urine, the European Space Agency has announced.

A new pilot program aims to test the feasibility of producing a protein powder called Solein, which requires just microbes, air and electricity to manufacture.

Developed by Finnish startup Solar Foods, the nutritious powder relies on urea – found in urine – as a nitrogen source for protein synthesis.

The ESA will fund a project to test the manufacturing of this new form of space food aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

It will be the first time that the fundamentals of gas fermentation technology will be used in a space environment, and could have profound implications of the future diets of astronauts.

“The behavior of gases and liquids in microgravity is vastly different due to lack of buoyancy which can drastically affect the transport of nutrients and gases for Solein microbes,” said Arttu Luukanen, senior vice president of space & defence at Solar Foods.

“This project is just the beginning – We are working towards reaching operational capability: being able to produce Solein in a range of production scales in space. Our vision is that by 2035, Solein is the mainstay protein of space explorers.

The first phase of the HOBI-WAN (Hydrogen Oxidizing Bacteria In Weightlessness As a source of Nutrition) project will focus on developing the technology on the ground, before testing the manufacturing capabilities in a microgravity environment.

“This project aims at developing a key resource which will allow us to improve human spaceflight’s autonomy, resilience and also the well-being of our astronauts,” said Angelique Van Ombergen, ESA’s chief exploration scientist.

“For human beings to be able to implement long duration missions on the Moon, or even one day, to go to Mars, will require innovative and sustainable solutions to be able to survive with limited supplies. With this project, we the ESA is developing a key capability for the future of space exploration.”