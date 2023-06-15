Watch live as astronauts step out of ISS for latest spacewalk
Watch live as astronauts step out of the International Space Station to install an ISS Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA) on the starboard truss on Thursday 15 June.
According to Nasa, Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg, crew members of Expedition 69, are preparing to exit the ISS‘s Quest airlock for a spacewalk expected to begin at around 2pm and last six hours.
Hoburg and Bowen will install the iROSA to augment power generation for the 1B power channel on the station’s starboard truss structure.
The new array is 60 feet long by 20 feet wide (18.2 meters by 6 meters) and will shade a little more than half of the original array, which is 112 feet long by 39 feet wide.
Each new IROSA will produce more than 20 kilowatts of electricity, and once this array is installed, will enable a 30 per cent increase in power production over the station’s current arrays.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies