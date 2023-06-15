Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live as astronauts step out of ISS for latest spacewalk

Oliver Browning
Thursday 15 June 2023 14:04
Comments

Watch live as astronauts step out of the International Space Station to install an ISS Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA) on the starboard truss on Thursday 15 June.

According to Nasa, Steve Bowen and Woody Hoburg, crew members of Expedition 69, are preparing to exit the ISS‘s Quest airlock for a spacewalk expected to begin at around 2pm and last six hours.

Hoburg and Bowen will install the iROSA to augment power generation for the 1B power channel on the station’s starboard truss structure.

The new array is 60 feet long by 20 feet wide (18.2 meters by 6 meters) and will shade a little more than half of the original array, which is 112 feet long by 39 feet wide.

Each new IROSA will produce more than 20 kilowatts of electricity, and once this array is installed, will enable a 30 per cent increase in power production over the station’s current arrays.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in