Watch live: Nasa reveals who will build second Artemis lunar lander

Watch live as Nasa reveals which company will develop a human landing system for the Artemis V Moon mission.

The human landing system will transport astronauts to the surface of the moon and back to the lunar space station as part of the space agency's return to the moon for "science, exploration, and inspiration."

Ahead of the announcement, Nasa said that the second selected company will design, develop, test, and evaluate a human landing system under the Next-STEP Appendix P broad agency announcement for sustaining lunar development.

Nasa says it is already collaborating with SpaceX to develop landers for the following Artemis III and Artemis IV missions.

The Artemis mission will land the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface and establish long-term exploration for scientific discovery and to prepare for human missions to Mars.

