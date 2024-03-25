Jump to content

Watch: Soyuz crew welcomed on board ISS as hatch opens

Holly Patrick
Monday 25 March 2024 17:52
Watch as a Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying a Russian, a Belarusian, and an American was welcomed to the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, 25 March.

The spacecraft was launched on Saturday from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, after the original planned launch was aborted seconds before takeoff on Thursday because of a problem with a chemical power source.

The Soyuz MS-25 carried Russian Oleg Novitsky, Belarusian Marina Vasilevskaya, and American Tracy Dyson.

Russia and the US continue to collaborate in matters of space even as Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

The hatch opened around two hours after the Soyuz docked to the space station module.

Crew members were seen hugging those already on board the station in this live feed.

