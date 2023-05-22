Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Axiom Mission 2 arrives at the International Space Station

Holly Patrick
Monday 22 May 2023 12:54
Comments

Watch live as the Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) rocket arrives at the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, 22 May.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is carrying a former Nasa astronaut and three civilian customers for a week-long stay aboard the ISS.

It is the second private mission to the space station, following Axiom Mission 1 which took the first fully-private crew to the orbiting complex back in April.

The rocket was launched on Sunday afternoon from Nasa's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Its passengers are commander Peggy Whitson, pilot John Shoffner, and mission specialists Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi to the orbital complex.

Recommended

They will live and work on the space station, conducting more than 20 research experiments “to inform future human spaceflight and improve life on Earth,” Axiom Space said.

The Ax-2 mission’s undocking is expected on 31 May, shortly followed by splashdown.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in