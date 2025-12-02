Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

SpaceX has received approval from the Department of the Air Force to redevelop the historic Cape Canaveral Space Force Station launch pad for use in the company's future operations following an environmental review at the site.

On November 20, military officials authorized SpaceX to use Space Launch Complex 37 for the purposes of construction, prelaunch activities, and flights of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft. The decision will allow for up to 76 launches and 152 landings every year once the Federal Aviation Administration has completed an analysis of the site and the deal, Florida Today reports.

"So excited to bring SLC-37 back to life with Starship!!! Let’s gooooooo," SpaceX Vice President of Launch Kiko Dontchev said in a social media post on Monday.

SpaceX wrote on social media that construction has already started on their plans to "develop Space Launch Complex 37" for Starship launches.

“With three launch pads in Florida, Starship will be ready to support America’s national security and Artemis goals as the world’s premiere spaceport continues to evolve to enable airport-like operations,” the company wrote.

open image in gallery A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to bring supplies to the International Space Station lifts off from complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on September 14 ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

According to the USAF, SpaceX's activities at the complex are to focus on national security requirements and objectives.

"Starship-Super Heavy operations at CCSFS will ensure mission-essential functions for the [Department of War], enable USSF to meet current and future mission requirements, and support civilian launch capabilities needed to meet projected rapid increase in launch requirements," the USAF record of decision said.

A recent FAA forecast predicts a substantial increase in space launches over the next 10 years. In 2025, there were 183 operations. The agency predicts on the high end that there will be approximately 566 operations in 2034. Those operations will include satellite assembly and maintenance missions, Mars exploration, and space tourism, according to the report.

open image in gallery A SpaceX Starship preparing for a launch at the company’s Starbase facility in Texas ( SpaceX )

SpaceX was scheduled to make its 103rd orbital rocket launch of 2025 on Tuesday from Cape Canaveral. That operation will see a Falcon 9 rocket sent into orbit to deploy new Starlink satellites. The Tuesday launch is scheduled for 3:44 pm, though weather conditions in the area may disrupt the launch.

In addition to the changes coming to Cape Canaveral, the nearby Kennedy Space Center is also building a launch complex for SpaceX's Starship reusable, heavy-lift spacecraft.

“Early to mid-next year is when we anticipate Starship coming out [to Kennedy Space Center] to be able to launch. And we’ll have the range ready to support at that time," Space Launch Delta 45 commander Colonel Brian Chatman told Florida Today,