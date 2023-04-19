Watch: SpaceX launches rocket deploying more Starlink satellites

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as SpaceX launches its next batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Wednesday, 19 April.

The spacecraft manufacturer and launcher, founded by Elon Musk, is launching 21 second-generation Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Space Launch Complex 40.

SpaceX has been given approval by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to launch up to 7,500 of the next-generation satellites, rather than the 29,988 the company requested.

The company has set up four backup launch opportunities on Wednesday in case the original launch window encounters any issues.

It comes as SpaceX prepares to launch its Mars-bound Starship craft into orbit after its first attempt was postponed due to a “pressurisation issue” with minutes to go.

The company will try again on 20 April.

The spacecraft will complete a short orbital flight, lifting up into space and then falling back down.

