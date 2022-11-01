Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

SpaceX launches most powerful operational rocket Tuesday morning

A SpaceX Falvon Heavy rocket climbed into the sky for the first time in three years on Tuesday

Jon Kelvey
Tuesday 01 November 2022 19:18
Comments
<p>A SpaceX Falcon Heavy lifts off from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center on 1 November 2022, carrying a classified payload for the US Space Force</p>

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy lifts off from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center on 1 November 2022, carrying a classified payload for the US Space Force

(SpaceX)

SpaceX successfully launched the world’s most powerful, operational rocket from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday morning.

Despite heavy fog early in the morning, a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket roared off into space from launch complex 39A at 9.41am EDT carrying USSF-44, a classified US Space Force payload destined for geosynchronous orbit. It was the first launch for the Falcon Heavy in three years, and the third launch for the big heavy lift rocket since its debut in 2018, when a Falcon Heavy launched a Tesla roadster into space — SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is also the CEO of the electric car company.

Moment SpaceX Heavy Falcon booster rockets successfully land back in Florida

The Falcon Heavy rocket is roughly equivalent to three of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets strapped together to create a wider and more powerful main stage. Where a single Falcon 9 rocket can launch around 20,900 pounds into low Earth orbit, the Falcon Heavy can lift more than 140,000 pounds into low Earth orbit.

Like Falcon 9 rocket boosters, the Falcon Heavy boosters are reusable. Two of the three boosters from Tuesday’s launch piloted themselves back to Earth autonomously, marking the 150th and 151st recovery of orbital class rockets by the company.

Recommended

While Falcon Heavy launches have been rare, SpaceX has been launching Falcon 9 rockets at a rapid pace, sending astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station, launching SpaceX Starling satellites, and other commercial payloads. Tuesday’s launch makes the 50th rocket launch for SpaceX in 2022 alone.

The Falcon Heavy may not retain the title of most powerful operation rocket for much longer.

Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will be the most powerful rocket to fly since the Saturn V of the 1960s Apollo program if it lifts off from Kennedy Space Center on Monday 14 November as Nasa hopes it will. That launch will carry the Artemis I mission, an uncrewed test flight of the Orion spacecraft that, paired with the SLS, will carry Nasa astronauts back to the Moon in 2025.

The version of the SLS rocket launching Artemis I will generate 8 million pounds of thrust and can carry more than 209,000 pounds into low Earth orbit.

SpaceX, meanwhile, is working to outdo both Nasa and themselves. The company’s Starship spacecraft, still under development, will generate 12 million pounds of thrust when paired with the new Super Heavy Booster, and will lift 200,000 pounds of payload into low Earth orbit.

Recommended

Starship will be the largest rocket ever flown — if it launches.

Years of technical and regulatory delays led SpaceX to continually push back the date for a first orbital test flight for Starship. In February, Musk was predicting a launch date sometime in March, but by September, he recalibrated, suggesting the flight could come by late October.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in