SpaceX leak delays launch of historic private spacewalk mission

SpaceX has delayed the launch of a potentially historic mission that will see a four-person crew attempt the first ever private spacewalk.

A helium leak at the launch site of the Polaris Dawn mission means Tuesday morning’s attempt has been pushed back by one day in order to fix the issue and perform additional safety checks.

“Teams are taking a closer look at a ground-side helium leak on the Quick Disconnect umbilical,” SpaceX wrote in a statemtent to X.

“Falcon and Dragon remain healthy and the crew continues to be ready for their multi-day mission to low-Earth orbit. Next launch opportunity is no earlier than Wednesday, 28 August.”

SpaceX is targeting the same launch time on Wednesday of 3:38 am ET (8:38 am BST) from Launch Complex 39A at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with two additional launch windows at 5:23 am ET and 7:09 am ET. A further backup opportunity is available on Thursday, 29 August.

The four-person crew of the Polaris Dawn mission will launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday, 27 August, 2024 ( Polaris/ SpaceX )

The spacewalk is expected to take place three days into the mission, with the primary objective being to test SpaceX’s new Extra-Vehicular Activity (EVA) suits.

These EVA suits are designed to take humans further into space than they’ve ever been before, capable of withstanding the harsh radiation that the astronauts will be exposed to within the Van Allen belts that the Polaris Dawn craft will pass through.

The mission is being led by tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, who is also personally funding the five-day venture. He is the only member of the four-person crew to have travelled to space before, having flown aboard a Crew Dragon craft on another self-funded mission in 2021.

Following the latest delay, Mr Isaacman said the crew would continue to spend time in pre-flight quarantine while the issue is resolved.

“The best aerospace engineers in the world are working on the issue, and we promise to put on a great show soon enough,” he wrote on X. “When the call comes, we won’t hesitate to strap in.”

A live stream of the Polaris Dawn launch will be available on SpaceX’s official X account.