SpaceX launch sends mystery military satellites into space

SpaceX has launched the second classified mission for the US military in three days, delivering satellites into orbit for Space Force.

The mission lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7.10am local time (12.10 GMT) on Wednesday, using a Falcon 9 rocket to deliver the payload into orbit.

Space Force’s GPS 3 SV06 mission will see the latest generation of GPS satellites placed into orbit at around 20,000km, with Lockheed Martin’s vice president of navigation systems Andre Trotter saying it will form “a part of our critical national infrastructure”.

It is understood that some of the satellites SpaceX are sending into orbit will serve as communication relays to support senior leaders and combatant commanders.

“With each national security launch, we continue to strengthen America’s capabilities and its deterrence in the face of growing threats while adding stability to a very dynamic world,” said Major General Stephen Purdy, headquartered at Patrick Space Force Base in Florida.

“It’s what we do in the Space Force, and we take that charge seriously.”

On Sunday, SpaceX used its most powerful operational rocket, the Falcon Heavy, to launch another mission for US Space Force.

The USSF-67 mission was only the fifth time the Falcon Heavy had ever been used, producing 2.3m kg (5m lbs) of thrust at lift-off through three modified versions of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

Only Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) is more powerful, though SpaceX is developing a new rocket system that will be nearly twice as powerful as the SLS.

The Starship and Super Heavy Booster rocket stack is currently being prepared at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas, ahead of a potential orbital launch next month.