Watch live as SpaceX is set to launch its Starship rocket to orbit for the first time on Monday 17 April, clearing the way for a test flight crucial to the company’s goals in space.

Ahead of the expected launch, founder Elon Musk has warned that there is a good chance it may not happen or could go wrong.

“I guess I would just like to set expectations... low,” he said in a Twitter space conversation hosted hours before the scheduled flight.

Mr Musk noted that it was likely that SpaceX would opt not to use the launch window on Monday morning, given the chance that last-minute problems could be encountered.

If the company sees “anything that gives us concern” then it will postpone the launch, he said.

A number of other dates remain options and Mr Musk has previously predicted that the launch would happen on 20 April.

