SpaceX launches same Falcon 9 rocket for the 10th time
Transporter-3 mission is SpaceX’s third dedicated rideshare mission
SpaceX has successfully launched a refurbished Falcon 9 rocket for the 10th time.
The lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida took place at around 10.30am local time, delivering its Transporter-3 into orbit.
The Falcon 9 rocket had previously been used to launch Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, and five Starlink missions.
The Transporter-3 mission is the third dedicated rideshare mission, carrying up 105 satellites and other space craft for commercial and government customers.
Shortly after lift off, the Falcon 9 separated from the nose cone and headed back to land at the Florida launch site.
It was SpaceX’s second launch of 2022, having broken its own launch record in 2021 for the number of orbital launches in a calendar year.
Dozens more SpaceX launches are expected in 2022, including the first orbital test of its Mars-bound Starship space craft from its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.
More to follow
