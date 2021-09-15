SpaceX launch - live: Inspiration4 latest updates as launch time approaches
Inspiration4, SpaceX’s all-private trip into orbit, is just hours from launch.
The launch window opens at 1am on Thursday morning UK time, or 8pm local eastern time. It is open for five hours, meaning that it will be delayed if the team are not able to fit in that window.
There will be a live stream of the launch, which will be embedded on this page as soon as it’s available.
After launch, the team will fly higher in orbit than any human since the Space Shuttle, spending three days in space conducting experiments and experiencing Earth at a distance. They will then fall back down to Earth, landing in the ocean for a splashdown.
If the mission is a success, it will mark a major step forward for space tourism, and for Elon Musk and SpaceX’s plans to make it accessible to anyone with the money to fund a rocket and spacecraft to carry them to orbit.
SpaceX will also monitor the crew’s genetics, microbiomes, and other variables – with the samples and data cryogenically frozen in a planned Biobank.
The crew’s organ systems will be scanned via an artificially-intelligent ultrasound device, currently being tested by astronauts on the International Space Station, that provides guidance for non-medical experts.
The aim is to determine how much ground support is necessary for the crew to acquire clinical-level images, as well as providing a timeline of biological changes pre- and post-flight.
“I’m so excited about the medical research that we’re going to be doing on this flight,” Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the flight’s medical officer, said during the briefing, as reported by Space.
“We’re really excited about the ultrasound. It’s really a unique opportunity. I know the docs at SpaceX are really excited; we are too.”
Inspiration4 will go more than 5-times higher than Bezos and Branson
When the Inspiration4 crew launches, they’ll be reaching an altitude of around 575km.
This is the highest any humans have gone into orbit since the servicing missions of the Hubble Telescope, and is nearly 200km higher than the current orbit of the International Space Station (ISS).
For context, the recent jaunts by Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos were a mere 80km and 106km respectively.
Inspiration4’s trip will also be much longer, lasting three days in total. By the time they return, they will have orbited the Earth nearly 50 times.
‘First-of-its-kind’ research
ECG (electrocardiograph) activity, movement, sleep, heart rate and rhythm, blood oxygen saturation, cabin noise and light intensity – which will be used to help assess changes in behavioural and cognitive performance over time - will all be gathered.
Drops of blood will also be collected to monitor the function of the immune system, and balance and perception tests will be taken before and immediately after the flight to explore the humans’ response to change in gravity.
The future of space travel?
While commercial space ventures opens up new possibilities for the industry, the process SpaceX is taking with Inspiration4 is not one that is guaranteed to be followed by others.
“We are all following the Inspiration4 mission as closely as any fan of the growth of human space exploration,” Axiom Space spokesperson Beau Holder told SpaceNews. “It brings new awareness and interest to commercial spaceflight and that is a positive thing for not only our own missions, but the efforts of everyone across the industry.”
Holder added that future missions have already been prepared, so will not benefit from any insight from SpaceX’s voyage; “as Axiom’s private missions are planned to visit ISS and with profiles more closely approximating previous government ones, a closer analogue for lessons learned would be the Nasa crew missions.”
Automatic for the people
While on the craft, the astronauts will not have to directly pilot the spacecraft. The journey will predominantly be handled autonomously under the guidance of SpaceX on Earth.
This does present a greater risk, should an autonomous system fail, but also reveals the confidence SpaceX has in the abilities of its technology.
Before the mission, the crew will have spent months in classrooms and simulators to learn the systems aboard the spacecraft, training for emergencies, and experiencing g-force.
“There’s north of 60 procedures that range from normal contingency to emergency,” Isaacman told Time. “In a multi-day mission there is a lot of time for a lot of things to go wrong.”
Have non-astronauts gone into space before
Usually, it takes immense wealth to reach space. Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos recently achieved short suborbital flights, but others have gone before them.
From 2001 to 2009, seven people have paid upwards of $30 million per seat to go to the International Space Station on Russian Soyuz rockets, but many of these have been overseen by government agencies like Nasa.
“This is the first privately-operated orbital spaceflight to have all private citizens as its passengers,” spaceflight expert Jonathan McDowell from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics told MIT Technology Review. “Compared to the suborbital [flights], it’s so much more ambitious.”
“The first black female pilot of a spacecraft"
Dr Sian Proctor, one of the astronauts on the flight, has said that “it’s really special for me to hold” the title of pilot for the mission, “because I’m going to be the first black female pilot of a spacecraft.”
“It’s launch day"
SpaceX has just shared a photo of Jared Isaacman looking at the rocket
The Falcon 9 rocket
SpaceX will be using the Falcon 9 rocket to put the astronauts into orbit.
Falcon 9 is the first orbital-class rocket capable of reflight, and has since inspired other private space companies like Blue Origin to create their own reusable rockets.
With a Dragon spacecraft on top, the rocket measures 48.1 meters (157 feet) tall and is capable of producing one million pounds of thrust in a vacuum.
