Fabric which changes colour in response to radiation to be sent into space

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottish scientists plan to send a small sample of fabric into space to test a special dye which can detect radiation.

Fabrics painted with specially-designed dyes made from different types of bacteria will be launched from one of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets in February next year.

The sample will be aboard a tiny satellite called a PocketQube, which will help to test the dye’s performance in space.

It is hoped this dye could be used in missions to the moon or other forms of space exploration as a passive radiation detector.

It could also be used on Earth to monitor exposure to sunlight or radiation in clinical settings.

Dr Gilles Bailet, a lecturer in space technology at the University of Glasgow, is leading the “Pigmented Space Pioneers” project.

He said: “Exposure to radiation breaks up the pigments in the bacteria, while similar exposure to radiation in humans breaks our DNA.

“For the bacteria, that means a reduction in their colour saturation, but for us it means greater risk of genetic mutations and cancers.

“We are aiming to harness the bacteria’s highly-visible response to create an unmistakable early-warning system for radiation exposure.

“It doesn’t need electronics or batteries to work – all you need are your eyes to see the colours respond to changes in ambient radiation.”

The team has developed fabrics which can display a number of different colours in response to radiation.

Fashion designer Katie Tubbing, who helped create the fabric, said: “What we’re developing is a fabric with a design that is visually interesting but is also easily readable, so that in the future it will be easy to see at a glance when the dye has faded in response to potentially dangerous radiation exposure.

“It’s an exciting challenge, and it’s a unique fusion of art and science.”

The PocketQube satellite has been made by Edinburgh-based start-up company Spinning Around.

Its chief executive Alastair Broom, said: “We’re enchanted to be working with Dr Bailet and team on this crossover between engineering, science, fashion and art.

“Our small and mighty tech demonstrator PocketQube satellite, SpinnyOne, will return photographs of the fabric during next year’s mission and show the change in colour to the pigments as the satellite is exposed to months of radiation in low Earth orbit.”