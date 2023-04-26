Watch live: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches more Starlink satellites

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as a powerful SpaceX rocket launches more Starlink satellites into space on Wednesday, 26 April.

A Falcon 9 rocket is launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California to send 46 Starlink V1.5 internet satellites into low-Earth orbit around 342 miles above surface.

At present there are around 3,500 Starlink satellites in orbit. The company aims to have 42,000 in future.

On Wednesday, the Falcon 9's first stage booster will land on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

The launch comes after SpaceX's Starship, the largest rocket ever built, exploded 239 seconds after launch last Thursday, leaving a dramatic cloud in the sky.

It successfully left its launchpad in Texas, but failed to separate as planned.

“Teams will continue to review data and work toward our next flight test," SpaceX said in a statement on Twitter.

