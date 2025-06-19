SpaceX Starship rocket explodes in dramatic fireball after ‘major anomaly’

A SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas exploded on Wednesday night, sending a dramatic fireball high into the sky.
The company said the Starship "experienced a major anomaly" while on the test stand preparing for the tenth flight test at Starbase, SpaceX's launch site at the southern tip of Texas.
"A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for," SpaceX said in a statement on the social platform X.
