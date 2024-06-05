Scientists find strange spinning star going shockingly slowly
Scientists have found a neutron star spinning more slowly than any ever seen before.
Researchers say that object is the slowest of the more than 3,000 radio emitting neutron stars that have been measured so far.
Neutron stars are the ultra-dense leftovers of a dead star. They usually spin astonishingly fast: sometimes taking just a fraction of a second to rotate completely.
But the new object takes 54 minutes to spin around. Researchers never expected such a finding and say that it could shed new light on how stars are born and die.
“In the study of radio emitting neutron stars we are used to extremes, but this discovery of a compact star spinning so slowly and still emitting radio waves was unexpected,” said Ben Stappers, from the University of Manchester.
“It is demonstrating that pushing the boundaries of our search space with this new generation of radio telescopes will reveal surprises that challenge our understanding.”
