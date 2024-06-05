Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Scientists find strange spinning star going shockingly slowly

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 05 June 2024 16:09
Comments
(The Independent)

Scientists have found a neutron star spinning more slowly than any ever seen before.

Researchers say that object is the slowest of the more than 3,000 radio emitting neutron stars that have been measured so far.

Neutron stars are the ultra-dense leftovers of a dead star. They usually spin astonishingly fast: sometimes taking just a fraction of a second to rotate completely.

But the new object takes 54 minutes to spin around. Researchers never expected such a finding and say that it could shed new light on how stars are born and die.

“In the study of radio emitting neutron stars we are used to extremes, but this discovery of a compact star spinning so slowly and still emitting radio waves was unexpected,” said Ben Stappers, from the University of Manchester.

“It is demonstrating that pushing the boundaries of our search space with this new generation of radio telescopes will reveal surprises that challenge our understanding.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in