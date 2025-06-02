Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Sun is causing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites to drop from space

Solar storms could see satellite parts hit the ground, scientists warn

Anthony Cuthbertson
Monday 02 June 2025 11:19 BST
Comments
People watch the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 second-generation Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 at Nasa's Kennedy Space Center, in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on 27 February, 2023
People watch the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 21 second-generation Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 at Nasa's Kennedy Space Center, in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on 27 February, 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

Eruptions from the Sun are causing SpaceX’s Starlink satellites to fall to Earth “faster than expected”, according to Nasa scientists.

A team from the US space agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center made the discovery after investigating the impact of solar activity on the lifespan of satellites in low-Earth orbit.

Their findings revealed that Elon Musk’s space internet constellation is particularly prone to the effects of geomagnetic storms, which heat up the planet’s atmosphere and increase the drag on satellites.

The study coincides with the Sun reaching the peak of its 11-year activity cycle, known as the solar maximum, which has seen large amounts of geomagnetic storms and other extreme space weather.

“Our results indisputably show that satellites reenter faster with higher geomagnetic activity,” the researchers said.

“We clearly show that the intense solar activity of the current solar cycle has already had significant impacts on Starlink reentries.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

SpaceX has previously blamed space weather for botched launch attempts of its Starlink satellites.

In February 2022, most of the 49 Starlinks launched from a Falcon 9 rocket fell back to Earth over the Caribbean, with the event coinciding with a minor geomagnetic storm.

There are currently more than 7,000 Starlink satellites orbiting Earth, with SpaceX planning to increase the constellation’s size to up to 30,000 satellites.

Each Starlink satellite has a limited lifespan, which is typically less than five years. After this period, the satellites re-enter the atmosphere and burn up before reaching the ground.

While some of these satellites use onboard thrusters to deorbit, others fall naturally due to atmospheric drag. The Nasa scientists found that during geomagnetic storms, any satellite orbiting below 300 kilometres burnt up 10 days earlier than expected.

These quicker re-entries could increase the chance of satellites not burning up properly in the Earth’s atmosphere, the scientists said, and may be responsible for some parts of Starlink satellites reaching the ground.

The only known instance of this happening took place in August 2024, when a piece of a Starlink satellite was discovered on a farm in Canada.

The research was published in a study, titled ‘Tracking reentries of Starlink satellites during the rising phase of Solar Cycle 25’.

The Independent has reached out to SpaceX for comment.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in