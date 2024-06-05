Stargazing in June: A nova explosion

Watch out for the once-in-a-lifetime nova!

During the next few weeks or months, we’ll be treated to a rare astronomical sight – one to check off your bucket-list of celestial sights. Admittedly not as spectacular as an auroral display, a comet or a total solar eclipse of the Sun, it’s your once-in-lifetime chance to catch a nova.

The name is Latin for ‘new,’ but a nova is not a star being born. It’s a previously obscure star that suddenly flares up in a brilliant outburst. The specimen I’m focusing this month – T Coronae Borealis – is actually visible through a telescope at any convenient time, but it’s almost 100 times too faint for you to see with the unaided eye.