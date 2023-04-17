Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

SpaceX has postponed its launch of Starship, the most powerful rocket ever made.

Elon Musk’s private rocket company said it had suffered a pressurisation issue that had caused it to pull the launch. “A pressurant valve appears to be frozen,” Mr Musk said in an update on Twitter.

SpaceX instead treated the postponed launch as a “wet dress rehearsal”, allowing it to practise loading up the rocket as if it were really launching. Despite those pressurisation problems, it continued the countdown up until 40 seconds from launch.

The company will now have to wait at least 48 hours until it can launch again. It did not immediately give a date for a second attempt, but said that it will announce a new schedule on Twitter.

Mr Musk said that the second attempt could take a little longer. “Learned a lot today, now offloading propellant, retrying in a few days,” he posted in the wake of the decision to cancel the launch.

The stainless steel Starship is 120 metres tall, has 33 engines and 16.7 million pounds of thrust.

SpaceX says Starship will be able to carry up to 100 people on long-duration interplanetary flights.

It will also enable the delivery of satellites and the development of a moon base, and point to point transport on Earth - allowing travel to anywhere in the world in one hour or less.

Super Heavy is the first stage of the launch system and is fully reusable and is designed to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere to land back at the launch site.

However, the test flight on Monday would have seen it make a water landing.

The launch was due to take place from SpaceX‘s Starbase in the US state of Texas.

Commenting ahead of the launch, British astronaut Tim Peake said: “SpaceX really is thinking big with Starship.

“This is the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built.

“But its ambition goes way beyond its gargantuan size: it is hoped that the rocket will herald a new era of deep space exploration, unlocking the potential for humans to visit other planets.

“This programme could be the launchpad for hugely exciting scientific research.

“I’m convinced that collaboration with commercial operators like SpaceX is vital for pushing the boundaries and enabling this new era of deep space exploration.”

Additional reporting by agencies