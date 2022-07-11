The full moon that rises on Wednesday evening will appear bigger and brighter than any other this year, as it coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth.

Known as a supermoon, the celestial spectacle will officially peak when the Moon is at its perigee at 9am GMT (5am EDT) on the morning of 13 July, 2022.

To the casual skygazer, the Moon will also appear full for 24 hours either side of its perigee, though the best time to see the supermoon will either be before sunrise on Wednesday or after sunset.

The supermoon will appear 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than when the Moon is at its apogee - or furthest point from Earth in its orbit.

This effect will be artificially magnified when the Moon is close to the horizon when it is either rising or setting. This is due to a phenomenon known as the Moon Illusion, which continues to baffle astronomers.

Nasa scientists have posited several theories for why the Moon appears bigger when it is close to the horizon, with one potential explanation being that we compare it’s relative size to objects within our line of sight.

“Perhaps trees, mountains, and buildings help to trick your brain into thinking the Moon is both closer and bigger than it is?” Nasa explained in a blog post last year, however the US space agency also noted that this is not the perfect explanation, as Nasa astronauts also witness the illusion despite having no foreground objects to act as distance clues.

People in most parts of the UK will have an excellent opportunity to witness the supermoon, according to the latest weather forecast from the Met Office.

The outlook for Wednesday currently states: “Showers or occasional longer spells of rain in the north, dry with sunny spells elsewhere.”