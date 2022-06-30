Tonga eruption generated gravitational waves circling the globe

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai submarine volcano eruption was among the most powerful every recorded.

Jon Kelvey
Thursday 30 June 2022 16:17
Comments
(Independent)

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai submarine volcano eruption on 15 January generated gravity waves that circled the globe six times, and reverberated around the planet for 12 hours.

That’s among the findings in a new paper published Thursday in the journal Nature.

“This was a genuinely huge explosion, and truly unique in terms of what’s been observed by science to date,” Corwin Wright, a research fellow at Centre for Space, Atmospheric and Oceanic Science at the University of Bath and lead author of the paper said in a statement. “We’ve never seen atmospheric waves going round the whole world before, or at this speed — they were travelling very close to the theoretical limit.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in