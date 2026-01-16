A total lunar eclipse will turn the moon a bloody red next month. This is why

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bloody red moon will fill the skies across the U.S., Australia and Asia next month.

The moon’s ruddy hue is the result of a total lunar eclipse, which NASA says is expected to occur on March 3.

The eclipse will best be viewed along the West Coast early in the early hours of the morning.

Residents of San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle will see totality - when the moon passes entirely into the shadow of the Earth - at 3:33 a.m. EST.

“Farther east, skywatchers will still be able to see portions of the partial eclipse, but not totality,” according to AccuWeather’s Emily Speck.

open image in gallery The blood moon emerges over Tokyo, Japan, last September. Another will grace the skies over Asia and the U.S. in March ( JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images )

But why is it red?

Scientists say that the answer is actually pretty simple.

The moon typically appears in a pearly, cream color against the inky blackness of the night sky because it is reflecting direct sunlight.

However, during a total lunar eclipse, the moon is blocked from the sun.

The moon is in the path of the Earth’s umbra, the darkest of two shadows cast by the Earth during an eclipse.

As light from the sun passes through Earth’s atmosphere, some shorter wavelengths are scattered away.

Red and orange wavelengths bend around the Earth and into its shadow, reaching the moon.

The best way to watch

Totality will last for just under an hour, with the partial phases of the eclipse stretching on for several hours until around 5:17 a.m. PST.

Unlike a solar eclipse, skywatchers don’t need any special equipment to view a lunar eclipse.

A telescope or binoculars can enhance the view.

But, any star or planet gazing is always best in a dark environment and away from any bright lights.

open image in gallery A blood moon is seen over a building in San Francisco, California, in January 2018 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Catch the next one

You’ll have to wait a couple of years for the next total lunar eclipse, which is slated for December 21, 2028.

The next partial lunar eclipse is on August 28. A partial lunar eclipse is an imperfect alignment of the sun, moon and Earth.

The moon only passes through a part of Earth’s umbra and is never fully blocked.