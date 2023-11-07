Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: European Space Agency reveals first full-colour images of ‘dark universe’ from Euclid telescope

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 07 November 2023 13:37
Comments

Watch live as the European Space Agency reveals the first full-colour images of the “dark universe” from the Euclid telescope on Tuesday, 7 November.

Scientists are in Darmstadt, Germany, to view five full-colour images of the cosmos.

The telescope, which was launched in July, is around 1 million miles away from Earth.

It is studying the secrets of dark matter and dark energy - hidden forces thought to make up 95 per cent of the universe.

The telescope will chart shapes and distributions of billions of galaxies and star clusters up to 10 billion light-years away.

Images captured by the telescope span four areas of the relatively nearby universe, including 1,000 galaxies in the Perseus cluster 240 million light years away, and more than 100,000 galaxies spread out in the background, according to the ESA.

Scientists believe vast structures, which appear organised, like Perseus could be formed if dark matter exists.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in