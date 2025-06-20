A radio signal from the beginning of the universe could reveal how everything began
A radio signal from the early universe could allow us to understand how everything that surrounds us began.
The signal – known as the 21-centimetre signal – could finally let us understand how the first stars and galaxies switched on, and brought the universe from darkness to light.
“This is a unique opportunity to learn how the universe’s first light emerged from the darkness,” said co-author Anastasia Fialkov from Cambridge University, in a statement. “The transition from a cold, dark universe to one filled with stars is a story we’re only beginning to understand.”
The signal comes to us from more than 13 billion years ago, just a hundred million years after the Big Bang. The faint glow is created by hydrogen atoms that fill up the space between regions of space where stars are being formed.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments