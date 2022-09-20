Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Valery Polyakov death: Cosmonaut holding record for longest-ever trip to space dies aged 80

Polyakov spent record 437 days and 18 hours in space in his second expedition

Vishwam Sankaran
Tuesday 20 September 2022 08:47
Comments
Russia to quit International Space Station ‘after 2024’

Cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov, who holds the record for the longest-ever trip to space, has died at the age of 80, Russia’s space agency Roscosmos announced on Monday.

Dr Polyakov, a space medicine specialist, had spent a record 437 days and 18 hours aboard Russia’s Mir space station from January 1994 to March 1995.

Over two space expeditions, the cosmonaut spent a total duration of 678 days 16 hours in space, Roscosmos said, announcing his death without specifying the cause.

Dr Polyakov was born in the Tula industrial heartland of Russia on 24 April 1942 and was an astronautics medicine specialist.

The cosmonaut was awarded the title “Hero of the Soviet Union” for his first space flight from August 1988 to April 1989.

Recommended

During this mission, he spent over 240 days in orbit aboard the Mir space station.

The record-breaking 437 days were spent in his next trip aboard the space station, from 8 January 1994 to 22 March 1995, in which he conducted experiments and completed just over 7,000 orbits around Earth.

Dr Polyakov had volunteered for the trip to understand how the human body would respond to the micro-gravity environment on long-duration space missions.

On returning to Earth from the mission, he declined to be carried out of the space capsule, as was customary to acclimatise astronauts and cosmonauts back to Earth’s gravity, and instead walked the short distance to prove humans can work on Mars after a long-duration space voyage.

Over the years, the Russian cosmonaut has published several works on the human physiology aspects of space flight.

Recommended

“His research has helped prove that the human body is ready to travel not only to Earth’s orbit, but also into deep space,” Roscosmos said in its statement.

“The Roscosmos State Corporation regrets to announce the death of Valery Polyakov, Hero of the Soviet Union, Hero of Russia, pilot-cosmonaut of the USSR, holder of the world record for the longest flight into space (437 days),” the Russian space agency noted in a Telegram post.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in