Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Virgin Galactic has launched its first ever batch of private space tourists to the edge of space.

The Unity rocket plane took off from Spaceport America in New Mexico on Thursday, carried by a carrier jet that delivered it to 50,000 feet (15 kilometres).

The rocket plane then detatched at around 4.20pm BST, and traveled to just over 88km where its passengers experienced around five minutes of weightlessness.

Three people reached the edge of space on Virgin Galactic’s first space tourism flight (PA Media)

Onboard the Galactic 02 mission is the world’s first mother-daughter duo, the first Olympian, and the youngest person ever to travel to space.

Keisha Schahaff, 46, and her daughter, Anastatia Mayers, 18, who is studying physics and philosophy at the University of Aberdeen, were joined by an 80-year-old former Olympian Jon Goodwin, who is also the second person with Parkinson’s to go into space.

He secured his seat as the company’s first paying customer 18 years ago, after buying a 250,000 US dollar (currently worth about £195,000) ticket.

As soon as they unbuckled, all three passengers were keen to get a view out of the nearest window, watching Earth drop away as they continued to ascend. They then returned to their seats and strapped themselves back in ahead of the return journey.

The three passengers inside the flight as it reached the atmosphere (Virgin Galactic/AFP via Getty Im)

Richard Branson’s space firm aims to offer monthly trips to customers from September, with tickets costing between $200,000 and $450,000.

It is Virgin Galactic’s seventh trip to space since 2018, and the first to include paying passengers.

“This flight highlights two of Virgin Galactic’s core aspirations – increasing access to space and inspiring people around the world,” said Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier.

It is Virgin Galactic’s seventh trip to space since 2018, but the first to include paying passengers. (Virgin Galactic/AFP via Getty Im)

“Each of these astronauts are role models and beacons of inspiration in their communities. Watching Keisha, Ana and Jon embark on this transformative experience helps demonstrate that space is now opening to a broader and more diverse population across the globe.”

Matt Archer, launch director at the UK Space Agency, said: “Today’s launch marks an exciting milestone for the global space sector, and especially for Virgin Galactic.

“We at the UK Space Agency wish them all the best after what has been a long and difficult journey that demonstrates just how tough launching into space can be.

Anastatia Mayers, Jon Goodwin and Keisha Schahaff were on board the historic flight (AP)

“A huge amount of work goes into developing launch capabilities and, while space tourism is an interesting part of it, there is an incredibly diverse range of business and career opportunities that need people of all backgrounds and skillsets,” he continued.

“In the UK alone, we have almost 50,000 people working in the space sector and our plan is to become the leading provider of small satellite launch in Europe by 2030 – providing world-leading services, bringing new markets to the UK and inspiring the next generation of British space professionals.”

Other companies offering similar space tourism experiences to Virgin Galactic include Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

Additional reporting by agencies.