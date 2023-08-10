Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Virgin Galactic has launched its first ever batch of private space tourists to the edge of space.

The Unity rocket plane took off from Spaceport America in New Mexico on Thursday, carried by a carrier jet that delivered it to 50,000 feet (15 kilometres). The rocket plane then detatched at around 4.20pm BST, and traveled to just over 88km where its passengers experienced around five minutes of weightlessness.

Onboard the Galactic 02 mission is the world’s first mother-daughter duo, the first Olympian, and the youngest person ever to travel to space.

Richard Branson’s space firm aims to offer monthly trips to customers from September, with tickets costing between $200,000 and $450,000.

It is Virgin Galactic’s seventh trip to space since 2018, and the first to include paying passengers.

“This flight highlights two of Virgin Galactic’s core aspirations – increasing access to space and inspiring people around the world,” said Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier.

“Each of these astronauts are role models and beacons of inspiration in their communities. Watching Keisha, Ana and Jon embark on this transformative experience helps demonstrate that space is now opening to a broader and more diverse population across the globe.”

Other companies offering similar space tourism experiences include Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

More to follow