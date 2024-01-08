Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyTech email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as the United Launch Alliance’s next-generation Vulcan rocket will make its debut flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Monday morning (8 January).

It is the first time that the US has attempted to land something on the moon for fifty years.

The high-stakes mission is carrying a moon lander built by Astrobotic and a payload of human ashes arranged by space memorial service Celestis.

Remains include those of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and members of the original TV series cast.

Thought to be a competitor for Elon Musk’s SpaceX, the United Launch Alliance rocket will launch at 07:18am GMT.

The Vulcan rocket is sending up a Moon lander mission called Peregrine and if it touches down safely, it will be the first American craft to make a soft landing on the lunar surface since the Apollo era.

It will also be the very first non-government, commercial venture to do so.