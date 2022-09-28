Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Satellite captures stunning view of Hurricane Ian from 22,000 miles away as storm slams into Florida

As the massive Hurricane Ian began to pound the Florida coast, Noaa’s satellite kept the storm dead in its sights

Jon Kelvey
Wednesday 28 September 2022 21:50
Comments
<p>Hurricane Ian as seen from the International Space Station on 26 September, 2022</p>

Hurricane Ian as seen from the International Space Station on 26 September, 2022

(Nasa)

A US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa) satellite has captured stunning imagery of the eye of Hurricane Ian as the massive storm slams into the Florida coast Wednesday afternoon.

The Noaa Satellites Twitter account shared a short video clip Wednesday afternoon featuring the dark eye of Hurricane Ian at the center of a massive, gray swirl of clouds that are periodically splashed by bursts of purple lightning.

As of 3am EDT Wednesday, Ian’s eye had grown to 35 miles in diameter.

The hurricane made landfall around 2.24pm EDT Wednesday near Cayo Costa Florida as a category 4 storm, with sustained wind gusts as high as 155mph.

The category 4 refers to the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale, a five point scale that pairs ranges of wind speed with expected impact on the area a hurricane hits.

Recommended

Category 4 storms have winds ranging from 130 to 156 miles per hour and will create “catastrophic” rather than merely “devastating” damage, according to the Noaa website.

“Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls,” Noaa’s website reads. “Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed.”

Noaa’s Hurricane Center closely monitors tropical storms and hurricanes, and has been studying Ian using both aircraft reconnaissance and the administration’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite, or Goes, which keeps a steady watch on the Eastern US and the Atlantic Ocean. The Goes-East satellite maintains a constant position over the Earth at 75.2 degrees West longitude by flying in a geosynchronous orbit 22,300 miles above the Earth, so that the satellite orbits the Earth at the same speed the planet spins on its axis.

Noaa will maintain constant satellite coverage of Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall and eventually dissipates into storm systems that may move to the Northeast. You can see the current satellite image of the storm on Noaa’s website.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in