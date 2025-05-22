Mystery white plume streaks US sky after China dumps rocket fuel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A giant white streak seen in the sky over America was likely caused by fuel dumping from a new rocket launched by China, astronomers said.

The white plume appeared at around 1:25am ET on 17 May and was observed over several US states for about 10 minutes before fading away.

Space observers initially suspected it was related to a light phenomenon called Steve – Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement – in which charged particles flow very quickly in space from east to west, energised by geomagnetic storms.

This was because the plume was seen along with auroras in many of the states. “The aurora was rippling low on the northern horizon when suddenly a bright streak of light, reminiscent of a rocket re-entry, appeared high in the sky and flowed down to the horizon," an observer named Mike Lewinski told Spaceweather.

But astronomers now believe the white light was caused by a Chinese rocket that went up the same day. Around an hour before the streaks appeared, Chinese startup LandSpace Technology launched a new methane-powered rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the country’s northwest.

The Zhuque-2E Y2 rocket put six satellites into orbit, marking a milestone for the startup in building carrier vehicles fueled by methane, which is deemed a less polluting, safer and cheaper option than the more commonly used hydrocarbon fuels.

Around 1130pm MST May 16 north of Farmington New Mexico 38N, I was hyperlapsing with a Galaxy S24 ultra. The #aurora was visual but colorless... then the brightest sight I've ever seen in the night sky appeared overhead! #northernlights #auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/6lXJsiwHwH — Derick Wilson (@Xhillsblockview) May 17, 2025

The Beijing-based company is a pioneer in "methalox" technology that enables rockets to run on liquid oxygen and liquid methane.

In July 2023, LandSpace became the world's first company to launch a methane-liquid oxygen-powered rocket, ahead of rivals such as Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin.

Compared to conventional rocket fuel like kerosene and hydrogen, methane burns cleaner and can be produced and stored on Mars.

China's Zhuque-2E Y2rocket ( Reuters )

Space observers suspect that the white streak seen over the US was caused by the “de-orbit burn” or “circularisation burn” of the methane-powered rocket.

“Zhuque-2E upper stage passed over the US Four Corners area at 0525 UTC May 17 and is the source of the unusual luminous cloud seen by many observers,” astronomer Jonathan McDowell wrote on X.

Replying to an X user’s picture of the white streak, Dr McDowell said the plume’s origin was the “fuel dump” at an altitude of 250km from the rocket’s upper stage.