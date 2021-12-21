Winter Solstice 2021 will see meteor shower coincide with ‘Christmas Comet’

Comet Leonard and Ursid meteor shower to take place on the longest night of the year

Anthony Cuthbertson
Tuesday 21 December 2021 15:38
Comments
<p>The winter solstice falls on 21 December, 2021, coinciding with the Ursid meteor shower</p>

The winter solstice falls on 21 December, 2021, coinciding with the Ursid meteor shower

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The 2021 winter solstice will see the peak of a meteor shower coincide with a rare ‘Christmas Comet’.

The Ursid meteor shower and Comet Leonard will both be visible for casual sky gazers on Tuesday night, weather permitting, and will remain on show right through until Christmas Eve.

The occurrence of the two celestial spectacles on the longest night of the year offers an unrivalled opportunity to witness them, with up to 10 meteors appearing every hour.

Comet Leonard, dubbed the Christmas Comet, will most likely require binoculars to see, according to Nasa, and will look like a green smudge with a slight tail.

“Comet Leonard is predicted to peak at a brightness that will probably require binoculars to spot it,” the US space agency said.

“There’s a chance it could be bright enough to see with the unaided eye, but again, with comets, you never really know.”

Recommended

The best time to see it is around 45 minutes after sunset, just above the southwestern horizon right next to the planet Venus.

Jupiter and Saturn will also be visible in the night’s sky, directly above Venus and the comet, while Mars should be visible in another portion of the sky.

Almost 1000 injured as 10-ton meteor blasts across Russian sky, causing explosions and smashing windows

Show all 9

The best time to see the Ursids is when the sky is at its darkest in the middle of the night, with meteors appearing from the Ursa Minor constellation (the Little Bear).

Weather in the UK tonight is unusually clear for this time of year, according to the Met Office, with most of England and Wales seeing clouds breaking for a great view of the skies.

Recommended

Unfortunately there will be some cloud over large parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland, however anyone who misses tonight’s cosmic show won’t have to wait long for another.

The Quadrantids meteor shower is set to take place between 26 December 2021 and 16 January 2022, with an average hourly rate of up to 25 meteors. The peak takes place on 2 January, but only lasts for six hours.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in