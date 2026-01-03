Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first Supermoon of the year is about to arrive.

January’s full moon will rise on Saturday and appear unusually large in the sky. It is the last of a run of so-called supermoons, which first began in October.

Supermoons happen when the Moon and the Earth become closer than usual. It means that the moon can look 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than usual.

The official fullest point of the January moon comes at around 10am on Saturday morning. But it should be visible as a big, bright orb throughout the night before.

January’s moon is sometimes referred to as the Wolf Moon, Cold Moon, or Hard Moon. Those names are often seen as being traditional, though many of them have really only caught on in the mainstream more recently.

Unlike many other similar celestial sights, there is no particular equipment or preparation required to see a Supermoon. In fact, in contrast to other, more delicate events, it can actually be better to watch from somewhere busy, since objects on the horizon can highlight the relative size and drama of the Moon.

The January moon will hang higher in the sky than any other moon of the year. That should make it easier to see, and for longer – though it can also make it look less dramatic, since higher moons do not tend to look as large in contrast with objects visible on Earth.

The January supermoon will arrive at roughly the same time as the Quadrantid meteor shower. That could mean it is harder see the latter, because the brightness of the full moon will make it harder to see the lights of the meteor shower as they streak across the sky.