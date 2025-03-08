US military’s classified space shuttle returns to Earth after secret mission

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. military's mini space shuttle has returned to Earth after circling the world on another secretive mission that lasted 434 days.

The space plane blasted into orbit from Nasa's Kennedy Space Center in December 2023, launched by SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket. The X-37B vehicle carried no people, just classified military experiments.

Space Force officials would not say what’s on board other than a Nasa experiment to gauge the effects of radiation on materials.

Its predawn touchdown on Friday at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California was not announced until hours after the fact. Photos showed the white-and-black space plane parked on the runway in darkness.

open image in gallery An X-37B onboard camera, used to ensure the health and safety of the vehicle, captures an image of Earth while conducting experiments in HEO in 2024

It marked the seventh flight of an X-37B text vehicle, which has logged more than 10 years in orbit since its debut in 2010.

Space Force officials said the mission successfully demonstrated the ability to change orbits by using atmospheric drag to slow down, saving fuel.

“Mission 7’s operation in a new orbital regime, its novel aerobraking maneuver, and its testing of space domain awareness experiments have written an exciting new chapter in the X-37B program," program director Lt. Col. Blaine Stewart said in a statement.

“Considered together, they mark a significant milestone in the ongoing development of the U.S. Space Force’s dynamic mission capability.”

First launched in 2010, the Boeing-made, reusable space planes have spent as long as 908 days in space at a time.

The X-37B resembles NASA’s retired space shuttles but they’re just one-fourth the size at 29 feet (9 meters) long with a wingspan of almost 15 feet (4.5 meters).

They take off vertically like rockets but land horizontally like planes, and are designed to orbit between 150 miles and 500 miles (240 kilometers and 800 kilometers) high. The X-37B also has an autonomous landing system requiring no astronauts.