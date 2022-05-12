The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Astronomers stumble on X-ray ‘fireball” of massive stellar explosion
An X-ray telescope managed to catch the extremely bright fireball of an eruption on the surface of a dead star
Astronomers just stumbled across one of the biggest explosions in the universe, confirming a theory about how dead stars can temporarily, and dramatically, burst back to life.
Astronomers using the space-based eROSITA X-ray telescope observed a single bright flash of X-rays on 7 July, 2020, which was never seen before or since. In a new paper published in the journal Nature, the researchers detail how they associated this X-ray flash with the classical Nova YZ Reticuli, an exploding white dwarf star some 8,000 light years away, observing for the first time the predicted “fireball phase” of a nova.
A white dwarf star is a dim, cool, but very dense remnant of a larger star that has exhausted its nuclear fuel — a dead star that can no longer generate the thermonuclear reactions that sustain living stars. But as a very dense object with powerful gravity, white dwarfs with a larger, still living companion star sometimes siphon hydrogen from their companion’s outer shell.
When enough hydrogen accumulates on the surface of a white dwarf, the pressure and heat increase to the point that a runaway thermonuclear reaction takes place — the hydrogen is fused into helium, and a colossal explosion, a classical nova, results. This is a different type of stellar explosion than a supernova, which results from the death throes of a still living, very massive star.
As described by Stony Brook University astronomer and author of a commentary appearing in the same issue of Nature Frederick Walter, a prediction from 1990 held that a classical nova would shine at its brightest at the moment the explosion reaches the outer layer of the white dwarf, the photosphere — a nova “fireball.”
This fireball would be so hot and so bright, the thinking went, that it would only be visible in X-rays until hours or days later, when the the material ejected from the white dwarf during the nova cooled enough to shine in the visible portion of the spectrum.
