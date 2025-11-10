Justin Herbert leads Los Angeles Chargers past Pittsburgh Steelers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Herbert threw for 220 yards and a touchdown as the Los Angeles Chargers defeated AFC West rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, 25–10, securing their third consecutive win.

The Chargers’ defensive line kept Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers from finding the end zone until he connected with Roman Wilson for a late touchdown in the final minutes.

Rodgers struggled throughout, finishing 16 of 31 for 161 yards, with three sacks and two interceptions.

The victory improves Los Angeles’ record to 7-3, while Pittsburgh has now dropped three of its last four games.

Elsewhere, quarterback Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes to help the Detroit Lions bounce back with a 44–22 win over the Washington Commanders in a game attended by US President Donald Trump.

The Los Angeles Rams exploited an injury-depleted San Francisco defensive front in a 42–26 victory, securing their fourth straight win.

Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes, giving him the most in a three-game span in franchise history, while Kyren Williams added two touchdown runs for Los Angeles.

The Niners surrendered touchdowns on six of Los Angeles’ first eight drives, slipping further behind in the NFC West race.

The Seattle Seahawks dominated the first half to steamroll the Arizona Cardinals in a 44–22 blowout win, with DeMarcus Lawrence returning two fumbles for touchdowns in the second half.

Jonathan Taylor scored three touchdowns as AFC South leaders, the Indianapolis Colts, closed out a dramatic 31-25 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

The Falcons, looking to snap a three-match losing streak, had gone into half-time with a slender 14-13 lead before Zane Gonzalez’s field goal put them further ahead.

However, the Colts – who lost 27-20 to the Steelers last time out – rallied in the fourth quarter.

The New England Patriots also improved to 8-2 as they saw off NFC South leaders the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-23 at Raymond James Stadium.

TreVeyon Henderson had touchdown runs while Drake Maye impressed once again with two touchdown passes as the Patriots closed out a seventh straight win.

And they pulled further clear of the Buffalo Bills at the top of the AFC East after they slumped to a shock 30-13 defeat at the struggling Miami Dolphins.

The Houston Texans completed a 36-29 comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars after a stunning fourth-quarter recovery.

The hosts trailed 29-10 before backup quarterback Davis Mills threw two touchdowns and then ran in from 14 yards with just 31 seconds left on the clock.

The Chicago Bears also produced a strong finish to come through 24-20 against the New York Giants at a snowy Soldier Field.

Caleb Williams scored a late 17-yard run as the Bears reeled off 17 points in the closing 10 minutes after Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart was forced off with a concussion having produced another impressive showing that included two touchdown runs.

The Baltimore Ravens continued their revival with a 27-19 win at the Minnesota Vikings for a third straight victory.

The New Orleans Saints picked up just a second win as they beat NFC South rivals the Carolina Panthers 17-7, while the New York Jets held off fellow strugglers the Cleveland Browns 27-20.