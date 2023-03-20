Jump to content

Zlatan being Zlatan – Monday’s sporting social

The AC Milan striker is still scoring goals at 41.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 20 March 2023 18:47
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates (Andrea Bressanutti/AP).
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 18.

Football

Zlatan.

Antony took a trip down memory lane.

Luke Ayling promised Robbie Keane.

Ebere Eze was grateful.

Gary Lineker thinks Barcelona have got the job done.

Spot the difference…

Alan Shearer played a round.

Formula One

Fernando Alonso was celebrating his 100th podium finish… after he was handed back the third place that was given to George Russell.

Mercedes made a joke after Russell was pictured with the trophy.

F1 departed the bright lights of Jeddah.

Lando Norris was already focused on the next round.

Cricket

Ben Stokes mocked himself.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn needed an early-morning boost before touching down in Dublin.

Cycling

Dame Laura Kenny revealed her baby’s gender.

Darts

Chris Dobey had a big issue.

