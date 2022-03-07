Adam Hastings added to Scotland squad for Six Nations trip to Rome
Gregor Townsend’s side head to Italy looking for a first win in three games.
Scotland have called up Adam Hastings for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome.
The Gloucester fly-half was a surprise omission from Gregor Townsend’s initial squad but has now been added to the group ahead of the fourth game in the tournament.
Uncapped Edinburgh lock Glen Young has also been included in the squad for this weekend’s match at Stadio Olimpico, along with Glasgow stand-off Ross Thompson.
In addition, Exeter lock Jonny Gray is back in the mix after injury caused him to miss the defeat at home to France last month.
Marshall Sykes, Nick Haining, Oli Kebble, Ollie Smith and Rufus McLean have all dropped out through injury.
Scotland travel to Italy looking to spark their campaign back into life following back-to-back defeats against Wales and France.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.