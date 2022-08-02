Adam Peaty bounces back with 50m gold medal at Commonwealth Games
Peaty’s eight-year unbeaten run in the 100m distance had ended in Birmingham but he was back to his best on Tuesday
Adam Peaty ended a roller coaster past few days at the Commonwealth Games on a high note as he claimed gold in the men’s 50 metres breaststroke final.
Peaty’s eight-year unbeaten run in the 100m distance ended on Sunday and he reflected he had expected too much of himself on his comeback from a broken foot he suffered in a training accident 10 weeks ago.
But he warned his rivals he was like a cornered lion ready to “bite” back and duly claimed the only major gold medal missing from his vast collection after touching the wall first in 26.76 seconds.
Peaty told BBC Sport: “I’m a much happier man. I had two options this morning, I either fight or I don’t. If anyone knows me, I fight.
“That means so much. I lost my spark at the start of the week and to have it back now, this is what it’s about.”
More follows
