Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Joe Fraser and James Hall get back on the horse as Adam Peaty seeks response

Elsewhere on Monday, Zoe Smith and Sarah Davies will target more Commonwealth weightlifting medals for England.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 01 August 2022 00:01
Adam Peaty is racing in the 50m breaststroke on day four (Tim Goode/PA)
Adam Peaty is racing in the 50m breaststroke on day four (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Joe Fraser and James Hall will look for glory in Monday’s Commonwealth Games pommel final while Adam Peaty searches for a medal improve on his shock fourth place in the 100 metres breaststroke.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what is to come on day four in Birmingham.

Rise from injury

James Hall won silver in the men’s all round final at Arena Birmingham on day three (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Joe Fraser and James Hall will aim to put their injury issues behind them and add to their medal collection on the first day of apparatus finals at Arena Birmingham. Fraser helped his team to gold despite a fractured foot while Hall settled for all-around silver despite a painful ankle injury. Fraser and Hall go in the men’s pommel final against favourite Rhys McClenaghan of Northern Ireland.

Recommended

Smith and Davies medal hunt

Zoe Smith is on the hunt for more medals (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)

Zoe Smith and Sarah Davies will target more weightlifting medals for England. Smith, the champion in Glasgow in 2014, is targeting her fourth, while Davies looks to go one better than the silver medals she earned on Gold Coast four years ago and at the 2021 World Championships.

Peaty goes again

Adam Peaty swims in the 50 metre breaststroke (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Adam Peaty has little time to recover from his fourth in the 100m breaststroke as he goes again over half the distance in the morning heats and then the semi-final in the evening. Elsewhere, it is Tom Dean v Duncan Scott, part two, in the men’s 100m freestyle final. Scott prevailed at the weekend in the 200m discipline so Dean will have his sights on levelling the score in Birmingham.

Picture of the day

Scotland’s Sam Hickey and St Lucia’s Kyghan Mortley battle it out (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Social media moment

Day three highlights

Recommended

Jake Jarman won gold against team-mate James Hall (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Jake Jarman pipped his team-mate Hall to win gold in a dramatic men’s all-around gymnastics final at Arena Birmingham. In the pool, James Wilby clinched gold in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke ahead of the previously unbeatable Peaty.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in