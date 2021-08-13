Adam Peaty signs up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty has signed up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The 26-year-old won two golds and a silver at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, defending the 100 metres breastroke title he won in Rio five years earlier.

He helped Great Britain claimed a record eight swimming medals, eclipsing their previous best of seven at the 1908 Games, and said he would take a break from the pool following his exploits.

And on Friday it was announced he is the 13th contestant to join the line-up of the BBC One series.

He said: “I think this will come as a surprise to a lot of people, but I’m so excited to finally share the news that I’ll be joining Strictly this year.

“I’m really looking forward to doing something totally different and challenging myself away from the pool. I’m hoping my competitive nature is going to compensate for my dancing abilities!”